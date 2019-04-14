Report: The Feds Are Internally Investigating R. Kelly Over Alleged Sex Trafficking

Singer R. Kelly is pictured after being freed from Cook County jail in Chicago, Illinois, Saturday, March 9, 2019 after paying child support following a previous detention on sex abuse charges. - The R&B superstar was taken into custody Wednesday, March 6, 2019 after failing to come up with the $161,000 he owed in payments to his ex-wife and their three children. (Photo by DEREK HENKLE / AFP) (Photo credit should read DEREK HENKLE/AFP/Getty Images)

They are hunting down the singer’s associates for answers.

Published Yesterday

More bad news for R. Kelly.

The embattled R&B singer is now reportedly being sought after by the feds as prosecutors are actively seeking to interview several of his associates in regards to their sex trafficking investigation against the star.

According to TMZ, earlier this week, federal prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois contacted "parties closely associated with Kelly" with a "sense of urgency" being stressed in the calls. The site further reports that Homeland Security is also looking into the possible human trafficking case. 

While there are currently two separate U.S. Attorney probes into Kelly — one by the Eastern District of New York and the other by the Southern District — neither of them are reportedly related to the Northern District of Illinois' Investigation, making this a third and completely different case against the singer, altogether.

On February 22, Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse for allegedly assaulting three underage girls and one woman. He is currently facing up to 70 years in prison. These charges come in the wake of the viral Lifetime docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly, where several of the singer's close associates, family members and alleged victims detailed his allegedly predators ways. R. Kelly has fully denied the allegations.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo: DEREK HENKLE/AFP/Getty Images)

