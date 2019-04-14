Report: The Feds Are Internally Investigating R. Kelly Over Alleged Sex Trafficking

More bad news for R. Kelly.

The embattled R&B singer is now reportedly being sought after by the feds as prosecutors are actively seeking to interview several of his associates in regards to their sex trafficking investigation against the star.

According to TMZ, earlier this week, federal prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois contacted "parties closely associated with Kelly" with a "sense of urgency" being stressed in the calls. The site further reports that Homeland Security is also looking into the possible human trafficking case.

While there are currently two separate U.S. Attorney probes into Kelly — one by the Eastern District of New York and the other by the Southern District — neither of them are reportedly related to the Northern District of Illinois' Investigation, making this a third and completely different case against the singer, altogether.

On February 22, Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse for allegedly assaulting three underage girls and one woman. He is currently facing up to 70 years in prison. These charges come in the wake of the viral Lifetime docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly, where several of the singer's close associates, family members and alleged victims detailed his allegedly predators ways. R. Kelly has fully denied the allegations.