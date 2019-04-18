Beyoncé and Kelly's HBCU Dreams Were Deferred Due to Destiny's Child Success

Looks like Kelly Rowland is still fresh off her "Homecoming" high, after Beyoncé's Coachella documentary sent fans and friends alike into a frenzy.

The former Destiny's Child singer had a chance to reunite with her bff and "sister" Bey when her and Michelle Williams joined Mrs. Carter on stage at last year's Coachella festival.

The HBCU inspired set for Beyoncé's performance was all fans could talk about, as Queen Bey channeled the Black college experience through live band versions of her hit classics, as well as Greek-inspired costumes, dances and overall set aesthetic.

Just a day after the premiere of the #Beychella documentary, Rowland took to her social media to urge high school students to seriously consider enrolling in an HBCU.