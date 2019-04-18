Beyoncé and Kelly's HBCU Dreams Were Deferred Due to Destiny's Child Success

A day after Bey's 'Homecoming' debut, Kelly is co-signing the Black college experience.

Published 18 hours ago

 

Looks like Kelly Rowland is still fresh off her "Homecoming" high, after Beyoncé's Coachella documentary sent fans and friends alike into a frenzy.

The former Destiny's Child singer had a chance to reunite with her bff and "sister" Bey when her and Michelle Williams joined Mrs. Carter on stage at last year's Coachella festival.

The HBCU inspired set for Beyoncé's performance was all fans could talk about, as Queen Bey channeled the Black college experience through live band versions of her hit classics, as well as Greek-inspired costumes, dances and overall set aesthetic.

Just a day after the premiere of the #Beychella documentary, Rowland took to her social media to urge high school students to seriously consider enrolling in an HBCU.

 

"I never went to college, because I was touring. Had I gone, it would have most definitely been an HBCU! For my high schoolers out there, who have the opportunity to, choose an HBCU! Everyone I know who has [attended one] BRAGS about the experience and I soak up every story and pretend I was there.

Rowland went on to say that her time on last year's Coachella stage was the closest she'd ever been to a true HBCU experience, and thanked Beyonce for the opportunity:

"I didn’t have to pretend in rehearsals, I had a glimpse of the feeling. 
Thank you sis, for an experience I will never forget! I love you, genius! If you haven’t yet seen Homecoming, check it out!"

In 'Homecoming,' Beyonce revealed her own past desires to attend a historically Black institute, specifically Texas State University. But like Rowland, the Texas-bred Bey was unable to attend due to the burgeoning success of Destiny's Child.

Beyoncé and Kelly may have never had a chance to walk a graduation stage, but there is no doubt that they have slayed countless stages in their lifetime. 

 

Written by Soraya Joseph

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images and JB Lacroix/WireImage)

