Kehlani Gives Her Honest Opinion Of Beyonce’s Netflix Special ‘Homecoming’ By Tweeting Her Thoughts

She also had some words for the haters.

Published 20 hours ago

Beyoncé may not have headlined Coachella this year, but the hive is still buzzing after her "Homecoming" special based on last year's #BeyChella takeover.

Singer and new mommy Kehlani is the latest to show praise to Queen Bey. After Beyoncé's Netflix special nearly broke the internet yesterday, Kehlani chimed in via Twitter to add her two cents, while giving credit to Mrs. Carter.

"I seriously question anyone who can watch Beyoncé do what she does and be all that she is and speak poorly on her... You have to really have a hateful spirit. You can have your taste or whatever but... you have to respect her immensely. It's undeniable," Kehlani tweeted.

The 23-year-old songstress is probably feeling super empowered and inspired by the working mama, who also shared some candid moments in "Homecoming" regarding her pregnancy with twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

Last month, Kehlani and guitarist Javie Young-White recently welcomed the arrival of their daughter Adeya Nomi. Kehlani revealed in an Instagram post that the couple had an at-home birth, and delivered their baby in the bathroom of their California home.

Cheers to queens praising queens, and raising queens!

Written by Soraya Joseph

(Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

