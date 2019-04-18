Kehlani Gives Her Honest Opinion Of Beyonce’s Netflix Special ‘Homecoming’ By Tweeting Her Thoughts

Beyoncé may not have headlined Coachella this year, but the hive is still buzzing after her "Homecoming" special based on last year's #BeyChella takeover.

Singer and new mommy Kehlani is the latest to show praise to Queen Bey. After Beyoncé's Netflix special nearly broke the internet yesterday, Kehlani chimed in via Twitter to add her two cents, while giving credit to Mrs. Carter.

"I seriously question anyone who can watch Beyoncé do what she does and be all that she is and speak poorly on her... You have to really have a hateful spirit. You can have your taste or whatever but... you have to respect her immensely. It's undeniable," Kehlani tweeted.