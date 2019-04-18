Kerry Lathan, Who Was Paralyzed In The Nipsey Hussle Shooting, Will Finally Be Released From Jail

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: Nipsey Hussle attends the Jhene Aiko Souled Out event sponsored by Hennessy V.S on September 9, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Hennessy V.S)

He was behind bars for violating his probation.

Published 16 hours ago

Kerry Lathan, the man who was shot alongside Nipsey Hussle outside his Marathon Clothing story on March 31, is no longer being accused of violating his parole.

The 56-year-old, who was paralyzed due to the tragic shooting, just got home after spending 24 years behind bars for a murder charge. A condition of his parole was that he couldn’t have contact with anyone who had gang ties. Police allege Nipsey was affiliated with the Rollin ‘60’s Crips.

According to TMZ, Lathan has been incarcerated at the Men’s Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles. Sources at the L.A. Superior Court told claim the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation will not charge Lathan with violating his parole.

It’s unknown as to why he won’t be charged but there was outrage all over social media than a man who was being by Hussle (the rapper was reportedly giving him free clothes) would be forced back in the criminal justice system.

We wish Kerry well.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Hennessy V.S

