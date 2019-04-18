SZA, Travis Scott, And The Weeknd Drop 'Game of Thrones' Single, 'Power Is Power'

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
As if we weren’t already hyped for the eighth (and final!) season of Game of Thrones, Columbia Records and HBO announced that they’ve teamed up to release the first record label backed soundtrack for the series, and it’s jam-packed with Black star power!
Fittingly titled For the Throne, so far it’s been confirmed that Travis Scott, SZA, The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Ty Dolla $ign, Joey Bada$$, Chloe x Halle and more have been tapped to be featured on the project. We can already imagine Rhaegal and Drogon torching the White Walker army to the tune of a sick trap beat.
Earlier, SZA, Travis Scott and The Weeknd dropped their collaborative effort, “Power is Power,” from the upcoming project — and needless to say, it’s lit. The title is inspired by a quotable moment from a GOT fan fave, Cersei Lannister.
It’s quite possible a music video with the trio may also be in the works. On April 16, the “All the Stars” singer shared a shot of herself dressed in a Westeros-inspired outfit similar to what the Dothraki wear in Game of Thrones. Missandei anyone? Moments later, she posted another video in the same outfit but this time was spotted on set with DJ Khaled, who donned a crown, while also dressed within GOT theme.
As for the other features, Ty Dolla Sign joins Lil Peep on their joint-effort, "When I Lie.” A$AP Rocky & Joey Bada$$ also team up for the track "Too Many Gods," while singers Chloe x Halle come in the final thirds of the track "Wolf At Your Door.” The total soundtrack will include 9 different vinyl versions with special cover art representing each Westeros house on the show. The compilation drops on April 26.
(Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)
