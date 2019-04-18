SZA, Travis Scott, And The Weeknd Drop 'Game of Thrones' Single, 'Power Is Power'

As if we weren’t already hyped for the eighth (and final!) season of Game of Thrones, Columbia Records and HBO announced that they’ve teamed up to release the first record label backed soundtrack for the series, and it’s jam-packed with Black star power!

Fittingly titled For the Throne, so far it’s been confirmed that Travis Scott, SZA, The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Ty Dolla $ign, Joey Bada$$, Chloe x Halle and more have been tapped to be featured on the project. We can already imagine Rhaegal and Drogon torching the White Walker army to the tune of a sick trap beat.

Earlier, SZA, Travis Scott and The Weeknd dropped their collaborative effort, “Power is Power,” from the upcoming project — and needless to say, it’s lit. The title is inspired by a quotable moment from a GOT fan fave, Cersei Lannister.