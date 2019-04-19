The Bag Beyoncé Secured From Her Netflix Deal Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Netflix is notorious for shelling out as much money as needed to land specials with some of the biggest actors, comedians and musicians. The queen of that last group of creatives is just the latest to receive a major payout from the streaming service.

According to Variety, Beyoncé secured a $60 million bag from Netflix for a three-project deal, including her recently-premiered documentary Homecoming. The music doc is a behind-the-scenes look at Bey’s legendary 2018 Coachella performance, which was a massive spectacle of dance and music.

HBO was also reportedly interested in a deal with Beyoncé. They had a previous relationship with her and aired her 2016 Lemonade film as well as her 2014 On the Run Tour concert special with husband Jay-Z. The premium cable network backed out when Netflix offered a higher sum, according to Variety.

Beyoncé isn’t the first Black entertainer to be paid handsomely by Netflix. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle received $40 million and $60 million, respectively, for their specials.

Netflix just announced they added nearly 10 million subscribers in Quarter 1, so it’s easy to see where a lot of their cash to make these major payouts is coming from.