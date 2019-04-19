Lil Dicky's A-List Animated Video Stars Kevin Hart As... Kanye West

Rapper-comedian Lil Dicky just released his latest musical efforts on climate change and, obvious parody aside, the underlying message is no laughing matter. Dicky dropped the visuals for his pro-green anthem, "Earth," a song that humorously, but seriously, urges people to get more environmentally conscious. In an interview with Rolling Stone , Dicky reveals that the track, which many are mirroring to the 1985 mega-anthem "We are the World," took a total of three years to put together. Produced by Benny Blanco and Cashmere , the song features a long list of A-listers including Kevin Hart , Snoop Dogg , John Legend , Justin Bieber , Ariana Grande , Wiz Khalifa , Lil Jon , Miguel , Lil Yachty, Tory Lanez, Joel Embiid, Sia, Ed Sheeren, Miley Cyrus , Rita Ora , Halsey, Zac Brown, Brendon Urie, Hailee Steinfeld, Adam Levine, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor, Backstreet Boys, Psy and Kris Wu. Leonardo DiCaprio , who Dicky credits for helping him take his passion project to the next level, is also featured in the video. Along with Dicky, DiCaprio is the only other star who actually plays himself in the video.

Mostly everyone else on the track embodies an animal-version of themselves in the visuals, with Ariana playing a singing Zebra, Wiz as a rapping skunk, Lil Jon as a shouting clam, and singer Miguel as a squirrel "just tryna get a nut." Most fittingly is Snoop Dogg playing the role of a marijuana plant, while most randomly is Kevin Hart playing a cartoon Kanye West. Dicky opened up to Rolling Stone about his decision to cast Hart as the hip-hop artist:



“I was planning on getting Kanye to go, ‘I’m Kanye West.’ That was my plan. I’m friendly with Kanye... [but] I wanted him to be the last person asked so I could put together the best possible presentation for Kanye. That left me a very limited window to get him on the song. And he’s very hard to get in touch with. He changed his cell phone number and his email. I couldn’t get a hold of him. The animation was so far along that it still had to be his avatar coming out and saying, ‘And I’m Kanye West.’ I still love that joke. I really love it no matter who plays Kanye, but I didn’t leave myself enough time to get a hold of him, so I called Kevin Hart and was like, ‘Will you play Kanye on this song?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah!’”

Dicky and DiCaprio both confirmed that all profits from the song will go towards implementing solution to climate change: