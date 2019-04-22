Ariana Gets Pelted With A Lemon At Coachella And Fans Blame The BeyHive

Last night (April 21), Ariana Grande headlined Coachella weekend two, and, as expected, the singer slayed. However, not moments after she hit the stage, a "fan" proceeded to hit her — with a lemon!

Moments after realizing what happened, Ariana stopped in the middle of her set and said, "That's 'cause one of ya'll threw a lemon at me, s***!" After taking some time out to gather herself off stage, the 7 Rings singer returned to perform her song "NASA," as well as complete the remainder of her performance and close out Coachella.

Not long after the video of Ariana getting pelted with produce went viral, fans began to suspect that an overzealous Beyoncé fan was the culprit behind Grande's #Lemongate. After rumors circulated last week that Ariana got paid twice as much as Beyoncé to headline Coachella, fans of Bey were upset - to say the least. However, those rumors were quickly laid to rest, after it was revealed that the ladies actually got paid equally.

Nonetheless, Twitter users reacted to Ariana's attack, with most fan theories believing that the lemon symbolized Bey's Lemonade album: