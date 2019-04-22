Kehlani Shares Intimate Breastfeeding Photo While In Studio

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Who says you can't produce milk and music at the same time? New mommy Kehlani was recently spotted laying down tracks with her favorite muse in tow. Over the weekend, the 23-year-old singer shared an intimate photo of her and one-month-old daughter Adeya Nomi in the studio, and while Kehlani "stacked vocals," baby Adeya enjoyed some quality feeding time.
"Thank you everyone working on this next album letting me mom it out... if she gotta eat, she gotta eat, even if it's in the middle of stacking vocals."
We guess in Kehlani's world, the show must go on. Last month, the "While We Wait" singer and her partner, guitarist Javie Young-White, welcomed their new baby girl into the world. In a candid Instagram post, Kehlani revealed she opted for an at-home, natural birth.
"This weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home... Unmedicated home birth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing I’ve ever done. Thankful beyond words. In love beyond comparison. refraining from posting to be family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside."
Now that's a boss mom!
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
days
COMMENTS