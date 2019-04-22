Kehlani Shares Intimate Breastfeeding Photo While In Studio

Who says you can't produce milk and music at the same time? New mommy Kehlani was recently spotted laying down tracks with her favorite muse in tow. Over the weekend, the 23-year-old singer shared an intimate photo of her and one-month-old daughter Adeya Nomi in the studio, and while Kehlani "stacked vocals," baby Adeya enjoyed some quality feeding time.

"Thank you everyone working on this next album letting me mom it out... if she gotta eat, she gotta eat, even if it's in the middle of stacking vocals."