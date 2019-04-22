Kehlani Shares Intimate Breastfeeding Photo While In Studio

performs at the LA Pride Music Festival on June 9, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.

Kehlani Shares Intimate Breastfeeding Photo While In Studio

Sometimes, feeding time means multitasking.

Published 21 hours ago

Who says you can't produce milk and music at the same time? New mommy Kehlani was recently spotted laying down tracks with her favorite muse in tow. Over the weekend, the 23-year-old singer shared an intimate photo of her and one-month-old daughter Adeya Nomi in the studio, and while Kehlani "stacked vocals," baby Adeya enjoyed some quality feeding time.

"Thank you everyone working on this next album letting me mom it out... if she gotta eat, she gotta eat, even if it's in the middle of stacking vocals."

We guess in Kehlani's world, the show must go on. Last month, the "While We Wait" singer and her partner, guitarist Javie Young-White, welcomed their new baby girl into the world. In a candid Instagram post, Kehlani revealed she opted for an at-home, natural birth.

"This weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home... Unmedicated home birth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing I’ve ever done. Thankful beyond words. In love beyond comparison. refraining from posting to be family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside."

Now that's a boss mom!

Written by Soraya "Sojo" Joseph

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music

BMJ Finale

Tue April 23 8/7c

Followed By The Premiere Of Games People Play

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC