50 Cent Wants More Money From Teairra Mari After Not Showing Up To Court

Teairra Mari is now wanted after a judge ordered a bench warrant for the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star over a hearing for an ongoing legal battle with 50 Cent. The reality star never showed up.



According to documents obtained by The Blast, a hearing was held on Monday (April 22), in which Mari had been order to appear. After learning of her absence, The Los Angeles judge issued a warrant in the amount of $5,000.



Mari will be arrested if she comes into contact with law enforcement.



50 obtained the hearing set by the court to examine Mari’s finances as he’s attempting to collect on the $30,000 she owes him in attorney fees.



Teairra Mari made headlines when she publicly stated that she “aint got it” in reference to the money she’s been ordered to pay the rapper. A judge ordered the reality star to pay the rapper after he prevailed in her revenge porn lawsuit. The judge dismissed all claims against 50 and awarded him attorney fees to be paid by Mari.



From the jump, 50 Cent has denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the revenge porn case. He’s also taken to Instagram in reaction to the warrant.