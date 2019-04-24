Beenie Man, Elephant Man, Bounty Killer And More To Headline 2019 Reggae Sumfest

Mek it bunx up! The 2019 Reggae Sumfest has just announced its lineup for this year’s festival. Approaching their 25th anniversary, DownSound Entertainment is doing it big this year with a stellar lineup of some of Jamaica’s biggest names. It will be the biggest dancehall and reggae concert ever in the history of the Caribbean Island according to YardHype.

Running from July 14th through the 20th, reggae fans are in for a week of partying, Jamaican food, and cultural immersions alongside stellar performances.

Elephant Man, Protoje, Chronixx, Spice, Spragga Benz, and Buju Banton have been tapped to perform. Dubbed “the greatest reggae show on earth,” Reggae Sumfest is taking concertgoers back to Jamaica’s musical roots, from rock to reggae.