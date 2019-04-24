Beenie Man, Elephant Man, Bounty Killer And More To Headline 2019 Reggae Sumfest

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Mek it bunx up! The 2019 Reggae Sumfest has just announced its lineup for this year’s festival. Approaching their 25th anniversary, DownSound Entertainment is doing it big this year with a stellar lineup of some of Jamaica’s biggest names. It will be the biggest dancehall and reggae concert ever in the history of the Caribbean Island according to YardHype.
Running from July 14th through the 20th, reggae fans are in for a week of partying, Jamaican food, and cultural immersions alongside stellar performances.
Elephant Man, Protoje, Chronixx, Spice, Spragga Benz, and Buju Banton have been tapped to perform. Dubbed “the greatest reggae show on earth,” Reggae Sumfest is taking concertgoers back to Jamaica’s musical roots, from rock to reggae.
Dancehall legends Beenie Man and Bounty Killer are ringing in day one of the festival with a special segment of their own, called “Back To Basics and “Dub fi Dub.” As two of reggae's most impactful stage stars, the opening duo is already preparing to score the biggest night of the festival.
“Beenie and Bounty are icons of Reggae Sumfest,” said Cordell "Skatta" Burrell of Downsound Entertainment. “They will show everyone the skill and talent that's kept them at the top of the dancehall scene for over two decades.”
For those who can’t make it out to Montego Bay, the event organizers will be live-streaming some of the performances. You can check out the rest of the lineup and buy tickets here.
You might want to rethink your vacation plans.
(Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images for BET)
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
