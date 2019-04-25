Nipsey Hussle's Fans Want Crayola To Rename A Blue Crayon After Him

Nipsey Hussle fans are currently pushing for Crayola to rename a blue crayon after the late rap and philantthropy icon. LeBron James started the call to action after he commented on a nearly 2-year-old tweet from Vice's arts and culture Twitter profile, @CreatorsProjects , on April 25.

It didn't take long for LeBron's suggestion to gain traction and it immediately trended on Twitter. Fans chimed in with a multitude of suggestions.

The petitioning of Crayola is just one of the latest measures undertaken by fans and close friends of the late rapper to preserve his legacy. Immediately following his death, the city of Los Angeles City officially renamed the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue to "Ermias 'Nipsey Hussle' Asghedom Square." Lauren London, his lifetime partner and mother of his son, Kross, immortalized him in a tattoo she got inked after his funeral.

Hip-hops biggest names gave their condolences and paid their respects to the Slauson-born rapper as well, including Jay-Z, who penned a letter for his funeral obituary. Lil Wayne also paid his respects in a tweet, while GOOD Music rapper Kid Cudi dedicated his Coachella performance to Nipsey and another beloved rapper and producer angel, the late Mac Miller.