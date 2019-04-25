Nipsey Hussle's Fans Want Crayola To Rename A Blue Crayon After Him

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Nipsey Hussle fans are currently pushing for Crayola to rename a blue crayon after the late rap and philantthropy icon. LeBron James started the call to action after he commented on a nearly 2-year-old tweet from Vice's arts and culture Twitter profile, @CreatorsProjects, on April 25.
It didn't take long for LeBron's suggestion to gain traction and it immediately trended on Twitter. Fans chimed in with a multitude of suggestions.
The petitioning of Crayola is just one of the latest measures undertaken by fans and close friends of the late rapper to preserve his legacy. Immediately following his death, the city of Los Angeles City officially renamed the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue to "Ermias 'Nipsey Hussle' Asghedom Square." Lauren London, his lifetime partner and mother of his son, Kross, immortalized him in a tattoo she got inked after his funeral.
Hip-hops biggest names gave their condolences and paid their respects to the Slauson-born rapper as well, including Jay-Z, who penned a letter for his funeral obituary. Lil Wayne also paid his respects in a tweet, while GOOD Music rapper Kid Cudi dedicated his Coachella performance to Nipsey and another beloved rapper and producer angel, the late Mac Miller.
James paid tribute to Nipsey two weeks ago, donning a black shirt bearing the Grammy-nominated rapper's face before the game on April 4. The Lakers also revealed a jersey with Hussle’s name and the number 1 signed by members of team.
There's just one catch. The crayon in question was named two years ago.
Crayola picked the name "Bluetiful" in September 2017 after fans voted for it out of 90,000 submissions in an online vote. The crayon was picked to replace a yellow crayon called Dandelion.
(Photo: Meron Menghistab Photography/ BET)
