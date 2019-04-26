Rapper GameOva Reedy Arrested For Letting 5-Year-Old Son Ride In A Lyft By Himself

GameOva Reedy, the New Orleans rapper known for starting the viral #ForTheDchallenge, has been arrested for sending her five-year-old son to school in a Lyft unaccompanied.

The 27-year-old was charged with child desertion in Louisiana. According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, she told the driver of the Lyft to take her young son to his school in New Orleans, which is roughly eight miles away from his home.

Reedy, whose legal name is Reiona Oliver, also informed the driver that she wouldn’t be accompanying her son on the ride and went back inside her residence.

Instead of dropping the boy off at school, the Lyft driver took him to a sheriff’s office in Arabi and told deputies that he could not take the boy to his destination without him being accompanied by an adult.

GameOva was later taken into custody at the St. Bernard Parish Prison. She was also wanted on two outstanding traffic warrants in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, authorities say.

According to Bossip, in an Instagram Live video, which has since been deleted, the rapper attempted to explain herself, saying she wasn’t feeling well, thought it wouldn’t be an issue, and the Lyft driver said it would be OK for her to let her child ride solo.

The #ForTheDchallenge grew to heavily in popularity in fall 2017, when celebrities like Cardi B, Issa Rae, Sanaa Lathan and more let the world know how far they’d go for… well… I think you get it.