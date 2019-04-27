R. Kelly’s Defense Attorneys Want Charges Dismissed Because He Can’t 'Read’

R. Kelly’s lawyers are trying pulling out all the stops in their client’s latest legal battle.

According to documents filed that were obtained by TMZ, the singer’s attorneys Zaid Abdallah and Raed Shalabi claim that even though he was served in his civil sexual assault case against Heather Williams, he was in Cook County Jail at the time for failing to pay child support and shouldn’t have been served there. They claim that the papers could’ve been delivered to Kelly’s criminal lawyer in Trump Tower where he lives.

The paperwork also claims that Kelly "suffers from a learning disability that adversely affects his ability to read," adding ... "in essence he cannot." This alleges that R. Kelly couldn’t determine what the documents he was served were about and is why he didn’t act on them.

Previously, we reported that Williams won a default judgement against Kelly when he failed to appear for a hearing in the case, which alleges the singer sexually abused Williams when she was 16.

R. Kelly’s legal team is asking the court to vacate the decision in order for their client to properly mount his defense in new trial proceedings.