Bun B Reportedly Chased Down The Armed Robber Who Attacked His Family

By now, you’ve probably heard the real life tale of Bun B’s run in with a masked man who tried to rob him and his wife at gunpoint in their home.

Well, not only did the Houston rapper not comply with any demands, he also reportedly pulled out the strap and shot the intruder as he attempted to flee. If that ain’t badass enough, we’re learning more details as to why you should never test the Trill OG.

According to TMZ, Bun’s lawyer, Charles Adams, says the rapper and his wife Queenie met with the District Attorney this week to discuss the incident and were reassured that they were the victims in the case.

According to Adams, Queenie gave up the keys to the couple’s Audi when she was confronted by the intruder at the front door of their home. When the man went to the garage to get the car he was confronted by Bun and a gunfight ensued. Adams claims that after the man escaped and left his gun behind, bun hopped in his car and pursued him.

Bun subsequently caught up with the man and held him at gunpoint, demanding he take off his mask so he could identify him. The suspect, who’s been identified as Demonte Jackson, then escaped again and was later discovered at an area hospital and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon and one count of burglary.

Sheesh! Thankfully Bun B and Queenie are safe.