Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack, Official Statement Released

According to an official statement from the team of South Carolina’s R&B-soul legend Peabo Bryson, the singer has been hospitalized following a mild heart attack in his home on Saturday (April 27).

Bryson is currently listed in stable condition as he’s awake and responsive, the statement from his representative reads. However, doctors and his family are currently hoping toward a speedy recovery. The family and team ask that they are granted privacy at this time, though prayers from everyone are welcomed.