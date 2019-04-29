Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack, Official Statement Released

attends the Thurgood Marshall College Fund 28th Annual Awards Gala at Washington Hilton on November 21, 2016 in Washington, DC.

Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack, Official Statement Released

The Grammy Award-winning R&B soulster is currently under the watch of his medical team and family.

Published Yesterday

According to an official statement from the team of South Carolina’s R&B-soul legend Peabo Bryson, the singer has been hospitalized following a mild heart attack in his home on Saturday (April 27).

Bryson is currently listed in stable condition as he’s awake and responsive, the statement from his representative reads. However, doctors and his family are currently hoping toward a speedy recovery. The family and team ask that they are granted privacy at this time, though prayers from everyone are welcomed. 

Written by Diamond Alexis

(Photo: Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for Thurgood Marshall College Fund)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music