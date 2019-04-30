Coolio's 'Gangsta's Paradise' Is Part Of The 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Movie Soundtrack, And Fans Are Confused

Coincidence? Fans think not.

Published 23 hours ago

Sony dropped its first movie trailer for the live-action film of the popular video game series Sonic the Hedgehog on April 30. Besides Sonic's unnervingly human-like teeth, there's one aspect of the trailer that has everyone scratching their heads.

The two-minute-long trailer opens with the blue hedgehog hurtling past a smalltown cop to his cave and blasting on Coolio's 1995 hit "Gangsta's Paradise." Needless to say, it's not quite what anyone was expecting, thus leading fans to believe that the specific pick for the record was definitely a choice. But perhaps not the most fitting one. 

This isn't the first time the Grammy-winning track turned up in a film. The song was also the lead single  of the Dangerous Minds film soundtrack, which helped Coolio's second album, Gangsta's Paradise, hit triple platinum. 

Written by Danielle Ransom

(Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

