Breaking: Soulja Boy Sentenced To 240 Days In Jail

Twenty days after being arrested for violating his probation related to 2016 firearms charges, Soulja Boy has been sentenced to 240 days in jail, according to TMZ . Allegedly, the judge considered serving the "Crank Dat" hit maker a two-year sentence but decided to give him leniency. The 28-year-old is also required to complete 265 days of community service. He's reportedly been granted 40 days of time served behind bars.

Soulja Boy — born DeAndre Cortez Way — was taken into custody earlier this month after failing to complete court-ordered community service stemming from a March 15 arrest where he was found to be in violation of his probation. He was released later that day.

Soulja Boy’s probation violation stems from a December 2014 conviction for carrying a weapon. He was barred from owning any guns or ammunition and hit with a 24 months-long probation. He first violated his probation in December 2016 after police claimed they found a gun in his home.

The gun was discovered during a raid of his Agoura Hills home after a woman accused Soulja Boy of holding her hostage.