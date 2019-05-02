Billboard Music Awards 2019: Drip, Swag And Black Excellence

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards hit the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday evening (May 1) and BET had a prime spot on the red carpet.

BET Experience headliner Cardi B stopped by for a quick side chat: "I'm nominated for a bunch of sh*t!" quipped the Bronx rapper, who lead with 21 nominations in 18 categories. Drake, on the other hand, ultimately had the biggest night, walking away with 12 trophies, including Top Male Artist, Top 200 Album for Scorpion, and the premier award of the night, Top Artist.

The evening was filled with several star-studded performances from Ciara, Khalid and 2019 Icon Award recipient Mariah Carey. Khalid was nominated for six awards, but admitted he was more excited to perform than anything else: "The fact that I have my dancers with me and they're my best friends—we're going to hit the stage and have so much fun."

An iced-out Lil Baby was equally excited to partake in his first-ever Billboard Music Awards experience, while Yung Miami of City Girls expressed her bittersweetness, as she and her partner-in-crime JT were nominated for Top Rap Female Artist, with JT serving time on fraud charges. "When JT comes home, we will be performing here. Watch." Ciara strutted the carpet with baby Future in tow; the two posed for flicks as Future made like a star in the making. But the most stirring moment on the carpet was really Cardi and Offset's unapologetically sultry make-out sesh. Whew!

Jennifer Hudson, who was dressed to present Mariah Carey with Billboard's Icon Award, looked stunning as all hell, while Quavo and Saweetie looked all cozy boo'd up. The Migos rapper was nominated for Top R&B Song for his collaboration with Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper on DJ Khaled's "No Brainer."

Overall, the carpet was filled with plenty Black excellence, and BET captured it all: