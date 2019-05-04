Feds Are Investigating For More R. Kelly Sex Tapes

Looks like the R. Kelly drama continues.

According to TMZ, the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois is in search for more sex tapes that allegedly show the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer having sex with underage girls. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that prosecutors are interviewing parties who are close to the 52-year-old singer to find the potential tapes.

Since 2008, when Kelly was brought to trial on child porn charges, rumors have been circulating that there are more sex tapes out there but they have never been found — at least not by law enforcement.

In the singer’s hometown of Illinois, the feds are looking to build a sex trafficking case that is separate from the examinations currently happening in New York, one by the Eastern District and another by the Southern District. TMZ states that Illinois is investigating three different counts which are sex trafficking, tax evasion and obstruction of justice.

The obstruction of justice case comes after prosecutors have reason to believe that Kelly paid off witnesses to prevent them from testifying in court or speaking out publicly.

Meanwhile, R. Kelly's attorney, Steven Greenberg, says, "The purpose of this, as with all investigations, is to see if there was or was not wrongdoing. It certainly does not mean there was."

We will continue to keep you posted as more of the story develops.