The Game Has Just Two Words For Artists Who Refuse To Work With Chris Brown

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
The Game is very supportive of Chris Brown’s music career and very against those against it.
TMZ recently caught up with the Cali rapper and asked him about the Breezy boycott following Justin Bieber’s post and this is what he said. "I think Chris Brown is um...when I watch him perform and I hear him sing, it reminds me a lot of [Michael Jackson],” he told the cameraman. “Brown be out here thuggin,' so he got a little Tupac in him. But as far as people not wanting to work with Chris Brown, if you don't want to work with Chris Brown, man f**k you. You gotta understand what it is. We influence the culture. We create the wave out here."
The Game and Chris Brown have collaborated numerous times, including on the songs “Pot of Gold,” “All That,” and “Wait.” CB is currently working on his new album Indigo Season, which will contain 30 songs, according to the singer. The number is in honor of his upcoming 30th birthday.
See Justin Bieber’s Chris Brown post below.
View this post on Instagram
everyone wants to wait til people die To give them the credit they deserve. I’m calling it now when CB passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time ... trust me watch you will see. the people who have over looked this mans talent because of a mistake he made.. you need to reevaluate! Love you @chrisbrownofficial
Photo: Prince Williams/Filmmagic
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS