Nipsey Hussle's Reps Respond To Rumor He Had A Relationship With His Alleged Murderer

A video surfaced on the Internet earlier this week appearing to prove that the late Nipsey Hussle had a personal relationship with Eric Holder, the man who was charged with carrying out his murder. The video showed Nipsey and another individual rumored to be Holder sharing an embrace.

Nipsey's team reportedly issued a brief response to the claims, firmly denying that the two had any sort of relationship.

"Nipsey is embracing Flacco, who is NOT Eric Holder," a source reportedly told XXL in response to the viral clip.

This firm denial comes shortly after rapper BG Knocc Out revealed to VladTV that Nip and Holder allegedly had a strained relationship after the late rapper kicked him off his record label for snitching.

"He was actually on Nipsey's label before," he said in the video. "I think he caught a gun case with one of the homies or something. Something happened where they went to jail and he's supposed to had said something. So, they pretty much kicked him out... for snitching. They didn't kill him or beat him down or nothing like that, but they just told him to stay away."

Holder was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to Nipsey's death. In April 2019, he entered a plea of not guilty.