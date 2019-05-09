Premiere: K’Coneil Caters To The Beauty Of The ‘Bodi’ In Tropical New Single And Music Video

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
With Jamaica to call home and nods from international radio play from his early singles, there’s no question that K’Coneil is all about the feel-good vibes.
The New York City-based reggae-leaning artist is vibrating even higher on that energy for 2019 for his latest release, “Bodi”: an ode to the shape of a woman and the sound of R&B, dancehall and reggaetón culture. The visual journeys fans through a luxurious mansion graced with the presence of ladies in a variety of beautiful melanin shades. K’Coneil, the smooth guest of honor among the ladies, vibes and jams to the “Bodi” record from poolside, to the wine cellar, all the way to the music room of the villa.
Complementing the essence of “Bodi,” the women receive steamy slow-motion spotlights on their curves, complexions and even their dance moves. He shared the vision behind these tastefully artistic details with BET.com, which pays homage to the universal art of women everywhere.
“’Bodi’ –the total ‘embodiment’ of a woman embraces the virtues of femininity,” he said. “The ‘Bodi’ video highlights the physical, spiritual, and mental attributes that make women such a wonderful work of art. I'm super excited, humbled, and grateful to have BET on board for the premiere and for helping me spread this message through my visuals.”
After his debut Love/Lust EP of 2016, JUNO award nomination and International Reggae World Music Awards nod for the Kreesha Turner-assisted “Love How You Whine,” it’s safe to say that the emerging K’Coneil’s path to even wider afrobeat, R&B and dancehall recognition remains promising.
Check out the tropical taste of his latest genre-fluid offering, “Bodi,” above.
(Photo: @itsyoungnotesimages)
