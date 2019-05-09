T.I. Honors Late Sister By Providing Scholarship For HBCU Student And Single Mother

T.I. has certainly done his fair share of philanthropy.

Whether it’s activism in his community, spending his time helping those in need, or cutting a check to a worthy cause, the Atlanta rapper isn’t shy from sharing his good fortune with others.

Case in point, TIP’s latest life-changing gesture is inspired by the loss of a family member. He has started a scholarship fund in the name of his sister Antoinette “Precious” Harris Chapman, who passed away earlier this year from an asthma attack caused by a car accident.

“My sister Precious was a single mother who worked to make life better for her children and everyone she encountered,” T.I. said in making the announcement during VH1's Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mama broadcast, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “In the spirit of that, we are awarding a deserving student a scholarship in my sister’s name.”

The Trap King partnered with VH1 and the United Negro College Fund to start the Precious Chapman Scholarship Fund in honor of his sister. This year’s recipient of the $25,000 scholarship is Tierani Scott, a junior at HBCU Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas. Scott is also a single mother.

Shout out to T.I. for starting such a noble cause and for choosing such a worthy candidate! And congrats to Tierani! Hard work seems to be paying off.