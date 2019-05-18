Tyler, The Creator’s First London Show Since Getting Banned Was Shut Down By Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA - APRIL 27: Tyler, the Creator performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

Tyler, The Creator’s First London Show Since Getting Banned Was Shut Down By Police

The ‘Igor’ rapper was finally allowed back to the UK after four years.

Published 10 hours ago

Tyler, The Creator is having to cancel his first appearance in London in four years after too many people planned on attending his surprise concert.

The Igor rapper had planned to rock a show at the Bussey Building in the South London neighborhood of Peckham, but police said he had to call off the show because of the enormously large crowd size.

Some of the fan photos of the event showed a huge crowd gathered in the street outside the venue. Video posted on social media showed fans climbing gates and other structures trying to get in the building. That apparently was enough for the cops to make it a no-go.

"Too rowdy, cops cancelled it, go home, i tried, the gate climbing nail in the coffin, they go nervous, too bad was a cool idea,” Tyler tweeted before deleting the message and replacing it with a video message of him urging fans to hit the road.

View this post on Instagram

LONDON ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Tyler, The Creator (@feliciathegoat) on

Tyler, the Creator was banned from the United Kingdom in 2015 by then-Home Secretary Theresa May, who cited his lyrics from Tyler's then-recently released album Bastard. That ban was reportedly lifted in February.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music