Tyler, The Creator’s First London Show Since Getting Banned Was Shut Down By Police

Tyler, The Creator is having to cancel his first appearance in London in four years after too many people planned on attending his surprise concert.

The Igor rapper had planned to rock a show at the Bussey Building in the South London neighborhood of Peckham, but police said he had to call off the show because of the enormously large crowd size.

Some of the fan photos of the event showed a huge crowd gathered in the street outside the venue. Video posted on social media showed fans climbing gates and other structures trying to get in the building. That apparently was enough for the cops to make it a no-go.