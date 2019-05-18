Tyler, The Creator’s First London Show Since Getting Banned Was Shut Down By Police

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Tyler, The Creator is having to cancel his first appearance in London in four years after too many people planned on attending his surprise concert.
The Igor rapper had planned to rock a show at the Bussey Building in the South London neighborhood of Peckham, but police said he had to call off the show because of the enormously large crowd size.
Some of the fan photos of the event showed a huge crowd gathered in the street outside the venue. Video posted on social media showed fans climbing gates and other structures trying to get in the building. That apparently was enough for the cops to make it a no-go.
mad scenes for Tyler in Peckham pic.twitter.com/sAsvhpJkOO— Paul Bridgewater (@paulbridgewater) May 18, 2019
@tylerthecreator oh... pic.twitter.com/flGDojdPAA— Dexter wood (@dexterjoewood) May 18, 2019
nobody could get out after Tyler cancelled the gig so virgil abloh and I had to escape under this gate pic.twitter.com/P0aCHH4lnZ— Róisín Lanigan (@rosielanners) May 18, 2019
"Too rowdy, cops cancelled it, go home, i tried, the gate climbing nail in the coffin, they go nervous, too bad was a cool idea,” Tyler tweeted before deleting the message and replacing it with a video message of him urging fans to hit the road.
Tyler, the Creator was banned from the United Kingdom in 2015 by then-Home Secretary Theresa May, who cited his lyrics from Tyler's then-recently released album Bastard. That ban was reportedly lifted in February.
Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water
