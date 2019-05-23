T.I. Posts An Emotional Tribute To His Sister On Her Birthday

T.I. is continuing to honor his sister Precious Harris.

On her birthday, the Atlanta rapper penned a long tribute to his older sister who passed away in February.

“Happy Birthday sis!!!! We still celebrating your life & legacy,all while missing the s**t out you at the same time. I try my best to smile knowing you’re at peace, rather than selfishly complaining about my pain,” T.I. captioned under a pic of himself and Precious. “I feel like a hater crying cause you’re not here when I KNOW you’ve been promoted to your rightful position. YOU EARNED THAT!!!! Your contributions to Atlanta,to the generations & to THIS family are immeasurable & WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN!!!”

T.I. also revealed in the caption that he’s mending broken relationships in his family, recognizing that life’s too short.

“Me & Kareem finally on good terms & speaking again... can u believe that s**t?!?!” he continued. “Kamaya still having a tough time but she gon be straight,I GOT HER...On Pops!!! Major’s doing great in school still thanx to Auntie Precious Academy... Bryce building apps and making moves in LA now.”

He also added, “Deyjah just graduated high school last week and Domani ass is actually gon graduate tomorrow....King think he grown as s**t and trying to call his own shots as usual,”



T.I. concluded, “Me & Tameka still doing what WE DO...like only WE CAN. My mama just went to a Shirley Caesar concert & said ‘Precious would’ve loved this...She got down!!!’ Messiah’s moving out into his own place & Niq Niq already grown as hell too. On Mother’s Day we gave a scholarship away in your name on Vh1 and we plan to do so every year. I thank God for all the knowledge,wisdom,guidance, love & laughter you blessed US ALL with. We Love You Forever!!! #LongLivePrecious.”