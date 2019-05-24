Memorial Day 2019: The Ultimate Black Family Cookout Playlist

The long weekend we’ve been waiting for is finally here. School’s out, the sun’s beaming, and our melanin is poppin’! The unofficial start of summer, this Memorial Day holiday make spending time with your closest loved ones your only patriotic duty.

Whether you’re backyard grillin’ or front porch chillin’, heading to the beach or road tripping it out of town, the ultimate Black family cookout playlist – a sonic journey through age-old classics and nostalgic gems to regional favorites and contemporary hits – is the only soundtrack you need to get the party started right.

From Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Let’s Groove” to UGK and OutKast’s “Int’l Playas Anthem” to Beyoncé’s “Party”, crank up your stereo system and let the groove do the rest—there’s bound to be something for everybody!