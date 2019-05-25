Las Vegas Casino Threatens To Arrest Meek Mill If He Walks On Their 'Private Property'

Meek Mill was reportedly denied entry into the Las Vegas Cosmopolitan Hotel on Saturday (May 25).

According to TMZ, the Philly rapper arrived at the hotel at around 3:30 pm local time to attend a DJ Mustard concert. His plans went awry when hotel security told him he was not allowed on the premises. He was also informed that if he tried to enter, he would be arrested.

"Here's the deal. You're on private property," a Cosmopolitan employee reportedly told Meek. "At this time, with the information that we have, we're refusing to do business with you. We have the right to do that."

When asked why the guard threatened him with an arrest and reason why he was banned, the employee responded, “We have the right to do that.”

Video of the exchange made its way onto Instagram. Meek posted the video and accused the hotel and casino of “extreme racism.”

"Some of these casinos have a bunch of [tactics] to keep the level of blacks down ... but love to take our money!" he captioned the post. "This happens to a lot of black entertainers not just me [...]"