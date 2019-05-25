Las Vegas Casino Threatens To Arrest Meek Mill If He Walks On Their 'Private Property'

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: Meek Mill performs before the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Casino Threatens To Arrest Meek Mill If He Walks On Their 'Private Property'

The rapper blasted the hotel on Instagram.

Published 17 hours ago

Meek Mill was reportedly denied entry into the Las Vegas Cosmopolitan Hotel on Saturday (May 25).

According to TMZ, the Philly rapper arrived at the hotel at around 3:30 pm local time to attend a DJ Mustard concert. His plans went awry when hotel security told him he was not allowed on the premises. He was also informed that if he tried to enter, he would be arrested.

"Here's the deal. You're on private property," a Cosmopolitan employee reportedly told Meek. "At this time, with the information that we have, we're refusing to do business with you. We have the right to do that."

When asked why the guard threatened him with an arrest and reason why he was banned, the employee responded, “We have the right to do that.”

Video of the exchange made its way onto Instagram. Meek posted the video and accused the hotel and casino of “extreme racism.”

"Some of these casinos have a bunch of [tactics] to keep the level of blacks down ... but love to take our money!" he captioned the post. "This happens to a lot of black entertainers not just me [...]"

TMZ spoke with Mill’s attorney, Joe Tacopina after the incident and the ban order reportedly came from “a well-placed person inside the hotel.” He also believes the ban was racially motivated. Tacopina has demanded the Cosmopolitan issue an apology to Meek Mill or legal action will be taken.

"We have learned that the Cosmopolitan maintains a list of African American recording artists who should be denied access for no other reason than than their culture and skin color,” Tacopina said in a letter to the establishment. “Such course of conduct constitutes discrimination per se, in violation of state and federal law, and exposes you to significant monetary damages [...] we urge you to promptly issue an apology to Mr. Williams and grant him immediate access. In the event you fail to heed this one and only warning, we intend to pursue all legal recourse against you."

The Cosmopolitan has yet to respond publicly to the incident.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music