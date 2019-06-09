UPDATE: Bushwick Bill Is Not Dead, According To Publicist

UPDATE:

According to Bushwick Bill’s publicist, he is “still alive and fighting cancer” in the hospital. TMZ reports that the rapper’s rep spoke to hospital staff to confirm the news and says some of Bill’s family are by his bedside right now while others are on their way.

The publicist reportedly believes that the misinformation about Bill spread because he was absent from a scheduled Saturday night gig. Scarface, a fellow Geto Boys member, initially broke the news on social media with two tribute posts via his Instagram about Bill.

Bushwick Bill's daughter has also made a statement supporting that his dad is still alive. He's also calling for prayers and support from fans in hopes he can pull through. See his Instagram post via Bill's Instagram account below.