UPDATE: Bushwick Bill Is Not Dead, According To Publicist

UPDATE:
According to Bushwick Bill’s publicist, he is “still alive and fighting cancer” in the hospital. TMZ reports that the rapper’s rep spoke to hospital staff to confirm the news and says some of Bill’s family are by his bedside right now while others are on their way.
The publicist reportedly believes that the misinformation about Bill spread because he was absent from a scheduled Saturday night gig. Scarface, a fellow Geto Boys member, initially broke the news on social media with two tribute posts via his Instagram about Bill.
Bushwick Bill's daughter has also made a statement supporting that his dad is still alive. He's also calling for prayers and support from fans in hopes he can pull through. See his Instagram post via Bill's Instagram account below.
Contrary to what has been prematurely, insensitively, and inaccurately posted/reported - My dad IS NOT dead, he’s still alive and fighting for his life. He needs your continued prayers and support. Certain people have been so quick to write him off as dead so they can capitalize off it, and it’s messed up because yall really think these people care about him. There is no Geto Boys without Bushwick Bill. Thank you @tmz_tv & @realdawn_p for the updated report. On behalf of the family we’re requesting privacy until further notice. #news #bushwickbill #chuckwick #getoboys #tmz
We’ll keep you updated as more details on this story become available.
PREVIOUS:
Bushwick Bill, a charismatic longtime member of the legendary rap group Geto Boys, has reportedly passed away.
According to Scarface’s Instagram, the Houston native, born Richard Stephen Shaw, passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Sadly, he was diagnosed with stage 4 back in February and was reportedly undergoing intensive chemotherapy with hopes of touring with his famed group.
Geto Boys and its makeup as a group underwent many changes during the mid-to-late 1980s but eventually settled into into a quartet including Bill, Scarface, Willie D and DJ Ready Red, who passed away last year.
The collective dropped their debut album in 1988, but gained traction in 1991 when they released their third album We Can’t Be Stopped and the legendary single “Mind Playing Tricks On Me.” At the time, Geto Boys stood out as one of the few rap groups from the south that was actually recognized by hip hop heads.
Bushwick Bill himself was known as a charismatic and standout member of the Geto Boys. He released six studio albums during a solo career and was planning on uniting with Willie D and Scarface for an upcoming reunion tour, which would end up being curtailed largely due to Bill’s health issues.
After promoters pulled the plug on the group tour, Bill told TMZ he planned on doing a 20-city solo tour called “Phuck Cancer” and donate a portion of the proceeds from the shows to pancreatic cancer patients in each city.
Our condolences are with Bushwick Bill’s family and friends during this difficult time.
Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
