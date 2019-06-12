Does Meek Mill Have The Greatest Intro Of All Time? A Look At Our "Best Album Of the Year" 2019 Nominees

During the episode, Markman, along with hosts Marc Lamont Hill , Gia Peppers and Jameer Pond , weighed in on some of this year's prospects, unanimously agreeing that the decision to predict a winner was hard.

On Wednesday (June 12), esteemed hip hop journalist Rob Markman joined the cast of Black Coffee to discuss this year's award show, including the nominees for 2019's "Album of the Year," which include:

However, while every nominee is a winner in their own right, as far as our "Album of the Year" award goes, there can only be one .

When it comes to the upcoming 2019 BET Awards , it's safe to say that in the words of Issa Rae , we're "rooting for everybody Black!"

When host Pond brought up Meek Mill's 2018 efforts, Championships, Peppers chimed in that the rapper and justice reform advocate had, "been through so much," with Hill agreeing and casting his vote for both Cardi and the fellow, Philadelphia-hometown favorite.

The conversation then steered to Markman giving his respects to Mill, who he felt had the best rap intro of all time, citing the rapper's 2012 album Dreams and Nightmares.

"Dreams and Nightmares' [intro] is so amazing. First of all, it's undefeated. People don't understand the power of that record. When you [hear] it in the club, it goes off every time! There is no beat for the first minute, and then you go crazy. I've said it years ago and I stand by it. Dreams and Nightmares is the greatest intro [in rap] of all time."

When asked about Meek's current project, as well as all the other collectives in this year's "Best Album" category, Markman weighed in.

"I'd have to give that [win] to Cardi... I'd like to see the 'Cardi B moment,'" Markman started.

"I think that the Carters' album (Everything is Love) is very underrated. That Carter album might be my favorite [but] I think it's undeniable what Cardi has done with Invasion of Privacy."

After casting his vote, Markman agreed that that the category was full of competition.

"It's tough man, because of what Travis did, and Ella Mai. But I'd have to give that to Cardi. I think Cardi's going to take that."

Watch the full episode here. Good luck to all of our nominees at this year's BET Awards!

Tune into Black Coffee every weekday, live at 10am EST, on BET Digital!