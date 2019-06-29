Report: Rapper Slim 400 Shot Eight Times In Compton

Rapper Slim 400 was reportedly shot eight times on Friday night (June 28) and is currently in stable condition at a Los Angeles hospital.

TMZ reports the shooting took place in Compton where a black vehicle departed the site of the shooting. Police believe the vehicle is tied to the alleged crime and the motive for the attack remains unknown.

Authorities were called to the scene at roughly 8:30 pm on Friday, according to law enforcement officials. They have yet to release the details of where on his body the 31-year-old was hit by bullets.

Slim 400 is known for his affiliation with YG and collaborated with him and Sad Boy Loko for the 2016 single, “Bruisin.” YG reportedly remained at the hospital with 400 for a majority of Friday night.

