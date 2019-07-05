J. Cole Announces His Wife Is Pregnant With Their Second Child In The Sweetest Way

The rapper shared the news while dropping a new project.

J. Cole is about to be a father for a second time.

The rapper recently announced through his most recent release that he and his wife, Melissa Heholt, are expecting. On the closing track, "Sacrifices," taken from Cole and his camp's Dreamville compilation project, he raps about his unwavering love for Heholt before sharing the big news.

"I had nowhere to go, she gave me a place to stay/She gave me her heart to hold/I still got that s**t to this day," he raps. "She ridin' with me on the road/She ridin' with me in the A/Huggin' the block, huggin' the block, OK."

He shared their baby news, spitting, "She gave me the gift of my son, and plus we got one on the way."

Listen to the track, below:

Cole and Heholt married in 2015. The two chose to live away from the glamor of Hollywood and moved closer to the rapper's hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

