A$AP Ferg Shares New Details On A$AP Rocky’s Arrest And It’s Worse Than We Thought

A$AP Rocky is being held in solitary confinement after Swedish authorities arrested him for an alleged assault reportedly captured on video.
A Swedish prosecutor filed a request with the Stockholm district court Thursday (July 4) to hold Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, and two associates in a Swedish jail for two weeks while authorities investigate a brawl involving the rapper and members of his entourage.
Rocky claims the instance was a result of defending himself and claims two Swedish men were stalking him. Footage appears to show A$AP pleading with the two men outside of a restaurant to leave him alone before one of the Swedes threw his headphones and flailed wildly at Rocky’s bodyguard.
Now, one of Rocky’s best friends is speaking out.
A$AP Ferg took to his Instagram on Friday and relayed his frustration about Rocky’s situation. “He’s in Sweden locked up in solitary confinement with no visit or phone call privileges,” Ferg captioned under a pick of Rocky. “They are trying to keep him there for 2 weeks and if convicted he will be looking at 6 years just for defending himself in a fight. He was no way in form the aggressor in this ordeal. Pray for justice #freeflacko.”
He’s in Sweeden locked up in solitary confinement with no visit or phone call privileges. They are trying to keep him there for 2 weeks and if convicted he will be looking at 6 years just for defending himself in a fight. He was no way in form the aggressor in this ordeal. Pray for justice #freeflacko
According to the Hollywood Reporter, prosecutor Fredrik Karlsson said on Friday that, following the hearing at the Stockholm District Court, Rocky "was to be held on a lesser assault charge than he initially had demanded."
Defense attorney Henrik Olsson Lilja said Rocky and his team "were attacked and he made use of self-defense," before adding that they would be appealing the ruling.
