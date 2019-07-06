A$AP Ferg Shares New Details On A$AP Rocky’s Arrest And It’s Worse Than We Thought

A$AP Rocky is being held in solitary confinement after Swedish authorities arrested him for an alleged assault reportedly captured on video.

A Swedish prosecutor filed a request with the Stockholm district court Thursday (July 4) to hold Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, and two associates in a Swedish jail for two weeks while authorities investigate a brawl involving the rapper and members of his entourage.

Rocky claims the instance was a result of defending himself and claims two Swedish men were stalking him. Footage appears to show A$AP pleading with the two men outside of a restaurant to leave him alone before one of the Swedes threw his headphones and flailed wildly at Rocky’s bodyguard.