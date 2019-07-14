Report: YG And His Girlfriend Welcome Second Child, And Her Name Is Perfect

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
YG’s family just got a little bigger.
According to a tweet by Karen Civil, the Compton rapper and his longtime partner Catelyn Sparks welcomed their second daughter, Vibe Jackson, into the world yesterday (July 13).
“Congratulations to YG on the birth of his second daughter Vibe Jackson!” Civil tweeted under a picture of YG’s older daughter Harmony holding her newborn baby sister.
Congratulations to YG on the birth of his second daughter Vibe Jackson! pic.twitter.com/ltEHu7745h— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) July 14, 2019
Sparks announced she was expecting her second child back in March. According to TMZ, she was due sometime in July, so it seems Vibe’s right on time.
YG hasn’t shared the happy news directly yet, but we imagine he’s got his hands full at the moment.
Congrats to YG and Catelyn Sparks on their new bundle of joy!
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
