Report: YG And His Girlfriend Welcome Second Child, And Her Name Is Perfect

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: YG attends the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Report: YG And His Girlfriend Welcome Second Child, And Her Name Is Perfect

The Compton rapper and Catelyn Sparks have expanded their family.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

YG’s family just got a little bigger.

According to a tweet by Karen Civil, the Compton rapper and his longtime partner Catelyn Sparks welcomed their second daughter, Vibe Jackson, into the world yesterday (July 13).

“Congratulations to YG on the birth of his second daughter Vibe Jackson!” Civil tweeted under a picture of YG’s older daughter Harmony holding her newborn baby sister.

Sparks announced she was expecting her second child back in March. According to TMZ, she was due sometime in July, so it seems Vibe’s right on time.

YG hasn’t shared the happy news directly yet, but we imagine he’s got his hands full at the moment.

Congrats to YG and Catelyn Sparks on their new bundle of joy!

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music