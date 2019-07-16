Did Beyoncé Shoot Multiple Videos For 'Lion King' Album?

The great thing about Beyoncé starring in the upcoming live action film The Lion King is that fans will also be getting a companion musical project.

The Lion King: The Gift has been billed by Queen Bey as a “sonic cinema love letter to Africa,” and today (July 16), we got the tracklisting.

If you’ve been paying attention, you know that fans will get to watch at least one video from the soundtrack as Beyoncé was spotted at the Grand Canyon filming for what many believe is for the song “Spirit.”

Now, there’s speculation that one or more videos are on the way. Earlier today, UK singer-songwriter Raye shared a clip of herself meeting Beyoncé at the London premiere of the film.

During the meeting, she was told by Bey that she has a songwriting credit on “Bigger,” the opening track. Then, she appears to tell Raye “I shot a video for it.”