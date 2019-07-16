Snoop Dogg And KXNG Crooked Reminisce On Tupac's Comedic Side

Crook recalled a time when he witnessed the Doggfather in studio with the late rap legend, "I came up into the studio," he said. "And you and Pac was in there making something. Think it was the St. Ives commercial..."

Both emcees did a bid on Death Row Records, albeit during different eras, and have crossed paths many times. They also have another thing in common: they knew Tupac Shakur.

Snoop Dogg stopped by KXNG Crooked’s latest episode of Crook’s Corner for a private premiere of Snoop’s new album I Wanna Thank Me , and it sparked a rather interesting conversation.

"I walked in there, seen y'all two standing at the board, I was like 'Damn, I can't believe this s**t,’" Crook said. "It took my mind to a whole other place, like, maybe you can make it one day. These n****s in here!"

"I didn't know how blessed I was," continued Crook.

"Me neither," says Snoop, laughing. "We always got hindsight when we look back at it, but those are some precious moments. Me and Pac, we had a light clash, but the clash was always funny. It wasn't too serious where we would be fighting, but it'd be some funny shit we'd be clashing bout...the n***a was funny! We'd be more clowning than anything when we was in a session. I remember those moments with him more being about fun than work. He would always let it be fun."

"He'd tell a n***a like, don't listen to the record too long," Snoop continued. "’Cause before he got there, we used to listen to records for like a week, n***a. You know that old remedy, you make a record, you listen to it for a week, and you keep listening to it? That n***a would make a record and be like, alright, we heard it, move on to the next one."

Watch the full conversation below.