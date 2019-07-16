Snoop Dogg And KXNG Crooked Reminisce On Tupac's Comedic Side

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 01: Snoop Doggy Dogg, Tupac Shakur (Photo by The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg And KXNG Crooked Reminisce On Tupac's Comedic Side

Tha Doggfather got candid about the late, great hip hop icon.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

Snoop Dogg stopped by KXNG Crooked’s latest episode of Crook’s Corner for a private premiere of Snoop’s new album I Wanna Thank Me, and it sparked a rather interesting conversation.

Both emcees did a bid on Death Row Records, albeit during different eras, and have crossed paths many times. They also have another thing in common: they knew Tupac Shakur.

Crook recalled a time when he witnessed the Doggfather in studio with the late rap legend, "I came up into the studio," he said. "And you and Pac was in there making something. Think it was the St. Ives commercial..." 

"Pooh made that beat," replied Snoop.

View this post on Instagram

Death row 96

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

"I walked in there, seen y'all two standing at the board, I was like 'Damn, I can't believe this s**t,’" Crook said. "It took my mind to a whole other place, like, maybe you can make it one day. These n****s in here!"

"I didn't know how blessed I was," continued Crook. 

"Me neither," says Snoop, laughing. "We always got hindsight when we look back at it, but those are some precious moments. Me and Pac, we had a light clash, but the clash was always funny. It wasn't too serious where we would be fighting, but it'd be some funny shit we'd be clashing bout...the n***a was funny! We'd be more clowning than anything when we was in a session. I remember those moments with him more being about fun than work. He would always let it be fun."

"He'd tell a n***a like, don't listen to the record too long," Snoop continued. "’Cause before he got there, we used to listen to records for like a week, n***a. You know that old remedy, you make a record, you listen to it for a week, and you keep listening to it? That n***a would make a record and be like, alright, we heard it, move on to the next one." 

Watch the full conversation below.

Photo: The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music