Report: Texas Rapper Tay-K, 19, Convicted Of Murder And Robbery

Tay-K, a 19-year-old rapper from Tarrant County, Texas, has reportedly been convicted of murder and robbery.

Court documents obtained by NBC Dallas reveal Tay-K, real name Taymor McIntyre, was found guilty on the murder and robbery charges but not capital murder, which carries a mandatory 40-year sentence.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the rapper faces between five and 99 years in prison. The charges and conviction stem from a botched 2016 robbery involving Tay-K, who was 16 years old at the time. The incident resulted in the death of 21-year-old Ethan Walker.

Tay-K’s lawyers attempted to defend the rapper by saying he “only participated in the robbery, was not armed, and had no idea that people would be shot.” Latharian Merritt, who, according to authorities, was the person who actually shot Walker, was sentenced to life in prison last year.