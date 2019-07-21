Sweden’s Prime Minister Says A$AP Rocky Won’t Get Preferential Treatment Despite Trump’s Involvement

On Friday (July 19), Donald Trump tweeted that he had spoken with Sweden’s prime minister over the phone and was apparently “assured” that A$AP Rocky’s case would be “treated fairly.”

Like most tweets coming from the president, it’s hard to actually know what he means or if he’s telling the truth. One thing we are now hearing is that Trump’s alleged appeal to Prime Minister Stefan Löfven will not have an effect on the legal proceedings regarding Rocky’s case.

According to a statement given to The New York Times, Löfven’s press secretary Toni Eriksson says the call between the two world leaders didn’t exactly go as Trump described.

According to Eriksson, Löfven underlined to Trump “that in Sweden everyone is equal before the law and that the government cannot and will not attempt to influence the legal proceedings.” He did describe Trump’s 20-minute call with Löfven “friendly” and “respectful,” but reiterated that Rocky wouldn’t receive any special treatment.

A$AP Rocky was arrested on suspicion of assault after allegedly fighting two men who were stalking him in Stockholm earlier this month. Since his imprisonment, it has been reported that the rapper and two associates have been living in inhumane conditions.

Rocky’s next hearing is scheduled to be held this Thursday (July 25).