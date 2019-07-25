EXCLUSIVE: BJ The Chicago Kid On "Good" Women Not Losing Themselves After Bad Breakups

"The song 'Too Good...' you probably really liked the woman, probably in love with her, but you just couldn't... let your old self go to be with her, even though it's probably meant for you to be with her," the singer started off. "Now you've got the woman feeling bad like, 'Was I good enough, or did I do something wrong?' So I tell the woman [on the song] at the end of the day, 'You actually were good, but don't stop being good because this didn't work."

While on the topic of one track in particular, host Peppers questioned BJ on the message behind the song, which includes a man breaking up with a woman for being "too good."

In light of his upcoming album 1123 , the R&B crooner discussed a few tracks off his latest project, including the Offset -assisted "Worryin' Bout Me," and "Playa's Ball" with Rick Ross.

BJ The Chicago Kid recently stopped by BET's Black Coffee to join hosts Marc Lamont Hill, Gia Peppers and Jameer Pond for an in-depth conversation on music, life and of course, matters of the heart.

Peppers then asked the Chicago-native, "If a woman is too good for you, and you don't want to date her anymore, what kind of woman do you want?"

"I think that's where it got twisted," BJ replied. "It's not 'if you're too good, what kind of woman do I want,' I'm just not ready for my old self to die yet, and that becomes my loss. But it shouldn't get so deep for a woman to the point where she feels like she's losing, make sure you're still gaining. Don't care about me that much where you lose yourself. Let me handle me, and if it's meant to be, I'll come back and you'll still love me the same, or love me more, because now I'll have my sh** together."

While on the topic of the industry's tendency to often compare celebrities to one another, primarily veteran artists to newer talent, BJ expressed his disregard for putting - and pitting - people against each other.

"I don't like comparing students to teachers. Don't compare a student to a teacher. The youth is supposed to be better. I'm supposed to be better than my [older] brother and my little brother is supposed to be better than me. Makes sense? So why are we comparing the two? When we know this. It's like we're wasting breath," the singer stated.

He continued, "I think it [deters] everybody from really understanding how powerful being an individual is. It makes me feel like I have to be like you, and that's stupid. You're not going to compare James Brown to Prince... Why are we comparing?"

During a conversation on his latest single, "Worryin' About Me," BJ was asked whether or not he had concerns about exploring a new sound, after some fans pointed out that the single was different from what they are normally used to from the singer.

"It's still authentically me. This generation can smell B.S. from a mile away, so I think [when] listening to the album, you can definitely tell it's authentically who I am. It's just literally another dimension. Don't be afraid to grow with me. I do more than one thing. You're talking to a guy who been worked with everybody from Travis Scott to Mary Mary. Those are two different spectrums alone. I worked with James Brown before, Stevie Wonder, the list goes on and on," he stated.

BJ continued, "I would just like to consider myself more like a unicorn or a chameleon, and less a one-dimensional type person. I think we just need to expand our minds a little bit. A lot of people say, 'Grammy-nominated BJ The Chicago Kid,' if I was Grammy-nominated, open your mind enough to give me growth."

