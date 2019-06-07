Domani Harris' 'Time Will Tell' Proves It Was Worth The Wait

"My n***a made the news, we went to school, but now I pray for him. Armed robbery on the pizza man, I could've paved the way for him. Couldn't help the feeling that I owed him something. I seen him hanging with them n****s, I should've told him something. I should've listened to his music when he sent it to me, and it hurt to me to think that n***a probably looked up to me...."

While on the topic of his single, "Game We Play," Domani addressed the story behind one of his verses where he raps about an old friend, and the guilt incurred by his former associate's life choices.

"[It's] one of my most open projects. I tried not to hold a lot back about what I felt. I spoke my mind and kept it as raw as possible. I used this album as a platform for me to grow as well. I felt like a lot of what I was saying [on this album], helped me get through some things just by saying it out loud, and I feel like it will help some other people when they listen to it."

The project, which boasts a lot of deeper lyrics, and live instruments on the instrumentals, includes production from producer DreGood, as well as Eric G, Koke, The Olympicks, Smitti Boi and more.

The 18-year-old artist recently dropped his 14-track album on Friday (June 7), and along with unsuspecting fans being impressed with his latest project, loyalists of the young emcee were also in for a treat.

Domani Harris is proving why good things come to those who wait, with the release of his latest musical efforts, Time Will Tell .

When asked about the impact of his friend's tragedy on him, Domani replied:

"That particular time was pretty crazy, because you know, it feels a little weird when you know you could've did something, and the situation could've turned out a little bit different, but you chose not to [help more]," the teen stated. He continued, "All you can do is live and learn and grow from it, and try to teach and tell other people don't do it."

While on the topic of regret, the young empath admits he has a list of things he wished he'd done differently, however, also reveals that his ultimate life goal is to turn his losses into lessons, and even further, into blessings.

"A lot of times, I don't really regret anything. I just like to say, 'What if? What if this happened, what if that happened?' And that kind of helps me move in the future.

You can't ignore your L's- your losses. You gotta look at it, and you gotta study it to make sure it doesn't happen again," Domani said.

"I feel like that's the main thing music should do. Inspire," the Time Will Tell artist continued. "Most times, it helps the writers and the creators to be honest. We don't really know [what's] a problem until we say it out loud and then we're like, 'Dang, that does sound weird.'

So that's what I do. I acknowledge it. I like to put all my flaws out into the world. I feel like that helps me grow quicker. So if I tell you, this is what I'm not good at, I kind of have no choice but to fix it. Because now everybody knows now, and that's a weakness, and I don't want to be weak. I've got to fix it."

On his follow-up single of the same album name, Domani was asked about how much truth was behind the track. On the single, "Time Will Tell," Domani confirms that his lyrics about a former teacher who once wished him the worst, later handing over her mixtape upon the rise of his father, T.I.'s, success, was all facts, along with a few other things.

"I'm assuming you're talking about the teacher, and her handing me the mixtape. Yep! And I definitely had some eye balls and some whispers here and there when my pops got locked up."

While on the topic of the song's reference to him making music in his grandmother's basement, Domani reveals, "That's really how I started doing music. Pops was locked up and that's where I did my first song at my grandma's house, with my cousins. Like, at 8 or 9 [years old]... I did my first song in my grandma's basement.

I used to always go to my grandma house. Hook up a regular old microphone outside of the booth. We did some weird stuff (laughs). There was a booth right there, but we took the mic outside of the booth and recorded, and we had a full computer system too [but] we didn't use that or the boards. We used our laptops... I don't know why. I guess it was easier, or faster."

As for the inspiration behind the project's name, Time Will Tell (which he originally considered naming "Game We Play,") the artist confirms - and confesses- that the album's title has a lot to do with him paving his own way, and proving his own worth, primarily to himself.

"The whole inspiration is, a lot of people come up with their own theories and opinions and assumptions on what I can do or what I will do. Like I've said plenty of times, I've doubted myself too. People ask, 'What's next? What's next?' And I've asked myself that too. I don't [always] know. In this project, I felt like, time will tell. This will be the project that time will tell."

The recent high school graduate also discussed how he managed to juggle both a burgeoning rap career, and successfully graduate high school, a feat his own father humbly admitted he fell short of doing:

BET: "It's as though you graduated not only from high school, but you graduated musically and personally, because both the album and your graduation came around at the same time. How did you mange to juggle both studio time and study time?

"Really, I was just, living life, for real. A lot of people think you have to be in the studio a lot. Yes, when you first start, you've got be in the studio a lot, perfecting your craft and really learning how to write and tell a story. However, once you get that down pact, you need to ask yourself, 'What story do I want to tell?'

So a lot of times, I just be living life. Thinking about my past, thinking about my future. Thinking about how it could've been better and how it's going to be better. That's really what I do to draw inspiration.