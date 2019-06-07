Tyga Speaks On Son King's Lavish Spending Habits And Big Birthday Wish

The rapper and father joined hosts Marc Lamont Hill, Gia Peppers and Jameer Pond to discuss new music and life as a dad. When asked whether or not King is aware of his father's fame, and if the six-year-old is seemingly spoiled as a result of Tyga's success, the "Taste" rapper swiftly replied, "He's definitely cocky on another level."

Tyga was the latest guest to stop by BET's Black Coffee , and while there, he opened up about his son, King Cairo Stevenson .

Tyga continued, "[King] was like, 'Yeah, when I get 15, I'ma have a Bugatti and a Ferrari.' He's being raised with Ipad technology, [so] he's able to see Youtube and he's watching stuff."

The artist then revealed that his son recently ran up his credit card, resulting in King spending hundreds of dollars on online games in a matter of a few hours.

"He had my credit card on his Ipad and I could see all the charges, and I was like, 'Who keeps charging $100 every hour?' He was just charging and charging. And I looked at [my statement] and saw it was a game. They got like Roblox and Fort Night. I was like 'Man, I gotta get you an Itunes gift card,' because he's just buying coins and buying credit all day. But it's cool. He's into games. He's a cool kid."

When host Peppers asked if Tyga planned to have more kids in the future, the father of one said you "Never know," but admitted that financial stability is a deciding factor. "It's a little easier if you have money."

As for new music, Tyga revealed he plans to release a project this summer. "It's a whole vibe for the summer. I got one [song] with Swae Lee, "Vibrate," that's a vibe. I got Gunna on there, and Wayne on there."

Black Coffee airs live every weekday, 10am EST, on BET digital!