Beyoncé Portrait To Be Displayed At The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

Beyoncé's Vogue cover will soon be permanently displayed in the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery.

The “Formation” singer’s picture was taken by then 23-year-old Black photographer Tyler Mitchell for Vogue’s September 2018 issue.

Mitchell is one of the youngest lensman to have shot a cover of Vogue.

One year later after the English countryside shoot, the Brooklyn, New York-based filmmaker took to Twitter, announcing the good news.