Beyoncé Portrait To Be Displayed At The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

Tyler Mitchell’s history-making photo will now become a permanent fixture.

Published Yesterday

Written by Angela Wilson

Beyoncé's Vogue cover will soon be permanently displayed in the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery. 

The “Formation” singer’s picture was taken by then 23-year-old Black photographer Tyler Mitchell for Vogue’s September 2018 issue. 

Mitchell is one of the youngest lensman to have shot a cover of Vogue.

One year later after the English countryside shoot, the Brooklyn, New York-based filmmaker took to Twitter, announcing the good news.

The official Smithsonian Twitter page excitedly responded to Mitchell’s tweet.

The yet-to-be-announced exhibit will feature the portrait of Queen Bey wearing a Valentino dress and Philip Treacy hat at the Washington, D.C. museum's permanent collection.

CBS News reports Anna Wintour, Vogue’s editor-in-chief, allowed Beyoncé to have unprecedented editorial control over her cover and feature, which included Mrs. Carter choosing her own photographer.

“When I first started, 21 years ago, I was told that it was hard for me to get onto covers of magazines because Black people did not sell," Beyoncé told Vogue. "Clearly, that has been proven a myth. Not only is an African American on the cover of the most important month for Vogue, this is the first-ever Vogue cover shot by an African American photographer."

Before Mitchell, the fashion and lifestyle magazine had never hired a Black photographer for a cover shoot in its 126-year history.

Photo: Kevin Winter/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment

