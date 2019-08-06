Beyoncé Portrait To Be Displayed At The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Beyoncé's Vogue cover will soon be permanently displayed in the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery.
The “Formation” singer’s picture was taken by then 23-year-old Black photographer Tyler Mitchell for Vogue’s September 2018 issue.
Mitchell is one of the youngest lensman to have shot a cover of Vogue.
One year later after the English countryside shoot, the Brooklyn, New York-based filmmaker took to Twitter, announcing the good news.
A year ago today we broke the flood gates open— Tyler Mitchell (@Tyler_Mitchell_) August 6, 2019
Now I’m glad to share this picture is being acquired into the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection pic.twitter.com/T97rHU9u8J
The official Smithsonian Twitter page excitedly responded to Mitchell’s tweet.
We're just so crazy in love with her that we had to do it! ✨ We look forward to adding this new work to our collection. pic.twitter.com/kXsp1G5kxR— National Portrait Gallery (@smithsoniannpg) August 6, 2019
The yet-to-be-announced exhibit will feature the portrait of Queen Bey wearing a Valentino dress and Philip Treacy hat at the Washington, D.C. museum's permanent collection.
CBS News reports Anna Wintour, Vogue’s editor-in-chief, allowed Beyoncé to have unprecedented editorial control over her cover and feature, which included Mrs. Carter choosing her own photographer.
“When I first started, 21 years ago, I was told that it was hard for me to get onto covers of magazines because Black people did not sell," Beyoncé told Vogue. "Clearly, that has been proven a myth. Not only is an African American on the cover of the most important month for Vogue, this is the first-ever Vogue cover shot by an African American photographer."
Before Mitchell, the fashion and lifestyle magazine had never hired a Black photographer for a cover shoot in its 126-year history.
Photo: Kevin Winter/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment
