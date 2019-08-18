Cardi B Believes Jay-Z’s Influence Could Land Colin Kaepernick On An NFL Team

Ever since Jay-Z inked a deal with the NFL to be the league's new live music entertainment strategist and advisor surrounding “social justice” issues, many criticized him, particularly because it appears to betray Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protests and subsequent career sacrifice.

But some are coming to the rapper and businessman’s defense, claiming if anyone could help the NFL with its troubled history of racism and censorship, it’d be him. Cardi B is one of several celebs who has faith in Hov.

TMZ recently caught up with the Bronx rapper and asked her about the NFL partnership. She says Jay could be the person to help get Colin Kaepernick a roster spot.

"I think that he can make a change," Cardi said. "I don't think he went [in] on an NFL deal without an agreement… I feel like he went in there like, 'Alright, if y'all want me to work with y'all, y'all need to bring my peoples in there.'

"I feel like Jay-Z could bring back Colin Kaepernick," Cardi added. "I feel so. I feel like he has that power… I feel like Jay-Z could do it."