XXXTentacion Posthumous ‘Hearteater’ Cover Art Features The Ex-Girlfriend Who Accused Him Of Domestic Abuse

Geneva Ayala claimed the rapper verbally and physically assaulted her while pregnant.

Published 2 days ago

Written by Angela Wilson

Geneva Ayala, the ex-girlfriend of late-rapper XXXTentacion, is featured on the cover art of the rapper’s posthumus single, “Hearteater.” Ayala, who’s pictured eating a bloody heart wearing a wife beater, accused the Florida emcee of verbal and physical abuse. 

The Fader reports Ayala will also appear in the song’s upcoming music video.

In 2018, Ayala publically interviewed with New Miami Times where she accused the “SAD!” rapper of choking, beating and placing knives to her face, all while pregnant. She also alleges the rapper, born Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, forced her head under water and headbutted her on multiple occasions.  

On October 8, 2016, the American Music Award winner was charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness tampering.

His case was dismissed when he was murdered on June 18, 2018 after he was robbed at a Deerfield Beach, Florida motorcycle dealership. The attackers stole $50,000 in cash and a Louis Vuitton bag. 

Trayvon Newsome, Michael Boatwright, Robert Allen and Dedrick Williams are all awaiting trial on first-degree murder and robbery charges, according to the Miami Herald

XXXTentacion’s “Hearteater” single is from his second posthumous album, Bad Vibes Forever.

Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

