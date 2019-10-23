XXXTentacion Posthumous ‘Hearteater’ Cover Art Features The Ex-Girlfriend Who Accused Him Of Domestic Abuse

Geneva Ayala, the ex-girlfriend of late-rapper XXXTentacion, is featured on the cover art of the rapper’s posthumus single, “Hearteater.” Ayala, who’s pictured eating a bloody heart wearing a wife beater, accused the Florida emcee of verbal and physical abuse.

The Fader reports Ayala will also appear in the song’s upcoming music video.

In 2018, Ayala publically interviewed with New Miami Times where she accused the “SAD!” rapper of choking, beating and placing knives to her face, all while pregnant. She also alleges the rapper, born Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, forced her head under water and headbutted her on multiple occasions.

On October 8, 2016, the American Music Award winner was charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness tampering.