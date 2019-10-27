Kanye West Admits He Tried To Get Drake’s Attention In The Strangest Way Following Their Epic Feud

Kanye West’s latest interview with Zane Lowe is giving fans a look into the current state of mind of the controversial rap icon, and there are a few parts that are making headlines.

‘Ye’s “Instagram got your b***h” line has already become a quickly-spreading meme on the Internet, but another portion of the interview is perhaps even more hilarious.

When speaking about his current relationship with Drake, Yeezy — who lives in the same Hidden Hills, California neighborhood as the Toronto rapper — revealed that he uses the close proximity to his advantage.

“You cannot be in service to God and be mad at your brother next door,” ‘Ye said. “I go to Drake’s house. I walk over there with no security and just will leave my phone number. Here’s my cell. I’m not trying to ring the doorbell and say, ‘You gotta come outside right now.’ He might be busy. He got a studio in there.”

Kanye and Drake, of course, have been at odds since the summer of 2018, when the two — along with Pusha T — traded multiple diss tracks, including “Infrared,” “Duppy Freestyle,” and “The Story of Adidon.” Subliminals and social media jabs followed and it seemed that their relationship was beyond repair.

Maybe Kanye’s turning over a new leaf in this saga? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Watch the full interview segment below.