Alicia Keys Opens Up About Her Son Worried About Being Bullied Over Painting His Nails

Alicia Keys is putting her thoughts out there about children and the labels their peers put on them.

Taking to her Instagram account, the legendary singer recalled a situation where her four-year-old son Genesis Ali Dean told her he wanted to get his nails painted but feared that he’d be judged or bullied by his classmates at school.

"He's in the chair and he's like, 'I want [a] rainbow.' So he tells the lady that he wants rainbow colors on his nails,” Keys described. “And she brings all of these colors and she paints each nail a different color. And after she painted his nails, he looked at me and he said, 'Mommy, I don't want this on my nails.'"

Keys says she encouraged her son’s creativity and claimed that lots of men paint their nails.

"And I was like, 'Why? You were so sure. You were good.' And he was like, 'People are not gonna like it.' Can you believe this? Four years old. He's four!" she continued. "Stick with it. You chose it. You liked it. You do it!"

Alicia Keys says both men and women have masculine and feminine energies. "The way I see it, there is masculine and there are feminine energies inside of us all, period," she stated. "It gets concerning to me that we can't just explore these different sides of ourselves. These different energies that are within us."

"Even for me, myself, I oftentimes express the masculine energy that's inside of me," she continued. "And, all the time, if that happens, there are the judgments, and there's the stereotypes, and there are all the energies that come towards that."

"And for my boys, [it's] similar, if they want to express the feminine energy that's inside of them. There's all of these judgments, and all these rules, and stereotypes, and vibes," Keys concluded. "It's really frustrating to me. I'm actually really, really frustrated about it. I ask myself, 'Why is that? Why can't we just express the different energies that are inside us?' We should be able to explore and express [our masculine and feminine energies] however we want to."