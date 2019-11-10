Nelly Reportedly Pulled Off Stage By A Fan During Concert

Nelly has many timeless hits, so it’s not uncommon for some of his fans to lose control of their emotions when listening to them, particularly at one of his shows.

That’s what happened over the weekend. The St. Louis rapper held a show on Saturday night (November 9) at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage just outside of Palm Spring, California. While he was performing a song, he walked along the side of the stage and met an eager fan.

Subsequently, Nelly reached out to touch the hands of fans who had their arms stretched toward him and when he tried to smoothly make his round, one overzealous fan grabbed his hand and would not let go.

RELATED: Nelly Speaks On Lil Nas X’s Removal From Country Chart And Pride Revelation

Having no time to react, Nelly was quickly pulled into the security put. Footage obtained by TMZ shows him landing on his feet but the scary incident could’ve been more serious.

After looking stunned for a moment, Nelly hopped back on stage and addressed what happened with the crowd. He then addressed the woman who pulled him in.

"You can't pull me, shorty," he said. "I appreciate it -- but I'm on the edge of the stage. If you pull me, I ain't got nowhere to go!"

Thankfully, there were no hard feelings. No one was reportedly hurt and the woman was able to stay for the rest of the set, per Nelly’s instructions to security. "It's all good,” he said. “Whoever did it, did it out of love."

See video of what happened below.