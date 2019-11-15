Lizzo Sued By Postmates Delivery Driver For Defamation

"Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food," she wrote in the post. "She lucky I don't fight no more."

Back in September, the pop star made headlines after she posted a photo of her Postmates delivery driver to her social media accounts, claiming the employee took off with her order, which was to be handed to the singer at a Boston hotel.

Lizzo has found herself in some hot water and it may cost her, big time.

The "Truth Hurts" singer has since apologized for embarrassing the driver, who has come forward as Tiffany Wells. However, TMZ is reporting that Wells has now decided to take legal action against Lizzo, and is suing her "for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress."

Wells reportedly claims she went beyond standard protocol to find the singer while initially making the delivery. When Lizzo was nowhere to be seen, she eventually left.

She further notes that Postmates sided with her on the matter and she simply proceeded to her next delivery after Lizzo was a no-show.

She claims she has received threats since the singer posted her photo and name online and is concerned for her safety and well-being. Wells also noted that she no longer works for the company due to the scarring incident and now lives in fear.

The amount she is seeking in damages is yet to be disclosed.