R. Kelly’s Live-In Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Reveals Disturbing Details About Her ‘Controlling’ Relationship With The Singer

After a nearly two-year hiatus, R. Kelly’s alleged sex slave and live-in girlfriend Joycelyn Savage has finally broken her silence about the relationship she shared with the jailed singer—despite signing a non-disclosure agreement. RELATED | R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Resurfaces On Instagram After Two Years Savage, whose parents have said that their daughter has been under Kelly’s control for years now, announced she would be telling her story with an Instagram post on Friday (Nov. 22). “There’s something I need to reveal, something I’ve should’ve talked about a long time ago,” she wrote in the post, along with the caption, “I’m sorry.”

On Saturday (Nov. 23), the 24-year-old aspiring singer followed up her initial Instagram post with a video promoting her partnership with a paid-content site called Patreon. The partnership allows her a platform to tell her side of the story with daily chapters. “Things I am going to reveal that was sweared not to see the day of light — by NDA,” she captioned the video paired with Lizzo's hit single, "Truth Hurts.” Savage wrote, “I am risking my life for many others. ‪This story is 18+ and only for mature audience, I want to make sure my story is very detailed as I can remember. My first story ‘Where It All Started’ is out now.”

According to a report by the Daily Beast, Savage revealed in her first chapter, on Patreon, that she is “a victim.” Per the report, Savage revealed she first met Kelly when she was 17 at one of his 2015 concerts, recapping it was a fun but left her with “very mixed emotions.” RELATED | R. Kelly's Alleged Girlfriends Are Standing By His Side She reportedly added that Kelly promised to jumpstart her music career allegedly stating, “Baby girl, you are going to be the next Aaliyah.” In the first chapter, she shares that she soon dropped out of college and moved into his home. That is where she claims things took a turn for the worst. RELATED | Six Bombshell Revelations From The Finale Of ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

“After these couple of months Robert started giving me commands, and making sure I call him by certain names. Like ‘Master’ or ‘Daddy’ which I didn’t really care for at the time,” Savage reportedly wrote. She continued, “If I wasn’t getting paid or pursuing my dream I would’ve went home, but all of that didn’t stop just yet.” Savage added disturbing details about his controlling ways. “It started getting worse by day by day, he would raise his voice at me if I didn’t call him by those two names. If Robert called me I would have to reply with ‘Yes, daddy’ or ‘Please daddy’ he was so controlling.” Kelly, who is currently in a Chicago jail facing charges for sex crimes in two states, reportedly also threatened to destroy her music career if she chose to leave. “He would always say ‘All this can stop today, you want a career? Or do you want to live a normal life’ basically trying to make me do what he wants,” she wrote.

RELATED | R. Kelly’s Live-in ‘Girlfriends’ Claim Their Parents Are Lying For Money Earlier this year, Savage appeared on CBS This Morning with Azriel Clary, another girlfriend of Kelly, defending the "Bump N' Grind" singer. During the sit-down, she said she was not being held against her will, despite her family’s outcry.