Lizzo Sets The Record Straight For A Twitter User Who Claimed Her Song Charted Thanks To ‘Payola’

Written by Tweety Elitou

Lizzo wanted to set the record straight for a Twitter user who implied the singer’s 2017 song, "Water Me" raised to No. 15 on the U.S. iTunes chart due to the use of “payola” and “[streaming] bots.” "Mfs not even hiding the payola and bots anymore," the user wrote.

Mfs not even hiding the payola and bots anymore 🤣😂😂😂 https://t.co/QFkrtlAiNy — 𝓜𝓲𝓵𝓽𝓸𝓷❄️💦 (@Miltonnnnn5) November 27, 2019

Payola is a term in the music industry to describe the illegal practice of payment by record companies to play music on commercial radio. According to Complex, the user may be basing their tweet on previous allegations that the musician’s record label paid for her 2017 single "Truth Hurts" and 2016 song "Good as Hell" to chart. RELATED | Lizzo Speaks On ‘Truth Hurts’ Plagiarism Claims For The First Time Eager to lay out the facts, Lizzo responded via Twitter. "Actually Walmart just used my song 'Water Me' in their Black Friday commercial and because of Shazam and the #dealdropdance it's becoming popular... But go off," Lizzo tweeted.

Actually Walmart just used my song “Water Me” in their Black Friday commercial and because of Shazam and the #dealdropdance its becoming popular... but go off 🤠 https://t.co/4hy8RgWl66 — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) November 27, 2019

This is indeed true. See Walmart’s 2019 Black Friday commercial featuring Lizzo’s song “Water Me” below:

The 31-year-old entertainer continued with a second tweet saying, "Y’all think it was the plan for all my old ass songs to be #1? I have a whole album the world hasn’t even heard yet. We can’t plan how it happens when it’s your moment it’s your moment… I always believed in me I just needed the world to feel me. Now they do. I’m grateful.”

"The PEOPLE are making these calls... not the label," Lizzo concluded in her classy clap back.

I can’t wait for y’all to discover Lingerie 🥵😍 https://t.co/uihJrm3kbS — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) November 27, 2019

RELATED | Lizzo Reveals Why She Nearly Quit Music After Releasing ‘Truth Hurts’ Earlier this year, "Truth Hurts" peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts while “Good as Hell" climbed to No. 3.